Russian bombers carry out 'scheduled' flight north of Scandinavia
Russian bombers carry out 'scheduled' flight north of Scandinavia

Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in WWII on May 9, 2020. (File photo: AFP/Yuri Kadobnov)

25 Dec 2025 01:44PM
MOSCOW: Russian nuclear-capable bombers conducted a "scheduled" flight over the Norwegian and Barents Seas, prompting "fighter jets of foreign countries" to escort them, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday (Dec 25), according to Russian news agencies.

Neither the date of the Tu-95 flights nor the countries that deployed monitoring aircraft were specified.

"Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and missile carriers carried out a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas," the ministry said, referring to bodies of water north of Scandinavia and northwest of Russia.

"At certain stages of the route, long-range bombers were escorted by fighter jets of foreign countries," it added.

The ministry said that such flights regularly take place in many regions and are in accordance with international law.

Earlier this month, South Korea and Japan criticised Russian and Chinese military aircraft flights near their territories, which led them to scramble fighter jets.

According to Tokyo, two Russian Tu-95 bombers flew from the Sea of Japan to rendezvous with two Chinese H-6 bombers in the East China Sea, then conducted a joint flight around the country.

Source: AFP/gr

Russia
