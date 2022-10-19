Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine

KYIV: The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.

In another sign of Russian concern, the Kremlin-installed chief of the strategic southern region of Kherson on Tuesday (Oct 18) announced an "organised, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the Dnipro River.

"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Russia's invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel.

On Kherson, Surovikin said: "The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson."

Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by 20km to 30km in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the western bank of the 2,200km long Dnipro river that bisects Ukraine.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed council governing Zaporizhzhia, also in Ukraine's south, said Kyiv's forces had intensified their overnight shelling of Russian-held Enerhodar - the town where many of the employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station live.

Artillery fire had hit the town's outskirts and there had been 10 strikes around the local thermal power station, he said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

Both Ukraine and Russia have denied targeting civilians, although Kyiv has accused Moscow's forces of war crimes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered what he calls a "special military operation" on Feb 24 because he said he wanted to ensure Russian security and protect Russian-speakers in Ukraine. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory from its pro-Western neighbour.