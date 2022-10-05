Russian cosmonaut hitching ride with SpaceX as part of next space station crew

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was due to launch the next long-duration crew of the International Space Station into orbit on Wednesday (Oct 5), with a Russian cosmonaut hitching a ride with two Americans and a Japanese astronaut as part of the mission.

The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Endurance, was set for liftoff at 1600 GMT (Thursday, 12am, Singapore time) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The four-member crew should reach the International Space Station (ISS) about 29 hours later to begin a 150-day science mission aboard the orbital laboratory some 420 km above Earth.

The mission, designated Crew-5, marks the fifth full-fledged ISS crew NASA has flown aboard a SpaceX vehicle since the private rocket venture founded by Tesla-owner Musk began sending US astronauts aloft in May 2020.

The latest team is being led by Nicole Aunapu Mann, a veteran combat pilot making spaceflight history as both the first indigenous woman being sent to orbit by NASA and the first woman to take the commander's seat of a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

The Crew-5 mission is also notable for the inclusion of Anna Kikina, 38, the lone female cosmonaut on active duty for the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and the only Russian yet to fly aboard an American spacecraft amid global tensions over the war in Ukraine.

The last cosmonaut to ride a US rocketship to orbit was in 2002 on a NASA space shuttle.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Kikina is essentially swapping places with a NASA astronaut who took her seat aboard a Russian Soyuz flight to the ISS last month under a new ride-sharing deal signed by NASA and Roscosmos in July.

Kikina will be only the fifth Russian woman sent to space in a historically male-dominated cosmonaut corps.

"In general, for me, it doesn't matter," she said in a recent interview, shrugging off the novelty of her Roscosmos stature. "But I realise the responsibility for it because I represent the people of my country."

Commander Mann, 45, a US Marine Corps colonel and a fighter pilot who flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, holds an engineering masters degree specializing in fluid mechanics.

As a registered member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, Mann will become the first Native American woman to fly to space.

The only other indigenous American launched to orbit was John Herrington, who flew on a 2002 shuttle mission.