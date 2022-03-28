Russian councillor says she's not afraid after anti-war speech

LONDON: A local councillor in southern Russia who criticised Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as amounting to a war crime has said she felt an obligation to speak up and was prepared for the consequences.

Russian officials have denied committing war crimes and say their forces in Ukraine have not targeted civilians.

The Semiluksky district council in Voronezh, about 500km south of Moscow, has asked law enforcement to investigate Nina Belyayeva for extremism after she made the comments at a meeting on Mar 22.

"I'm not afraid," Belyayeva, a lawyer and devout Christian told Reuters in an interview. "The very least that I wanted to do was to say that I am against what’s going on."

Belyayeva's decision to speak out was unusual. Many Russians appear to back the war while others keep their opinions to themselves.

Public criticism of the war carries risks. Thousands of Russians who took part in protests have been detained over the past month, and a state TV producer who interrupted a live news bulletin holding up an anti-war sign has been fined.

Reuters sent requests for comment about Belyayeva's case to the Kremlin and to the investigative committee for Voronezh region, which investigates serious crimes. Neither replied.