Explainer: Clock ticks down towards a Russian default

LONDON: Russia faces its first sovereign external default in more than a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in roubles earlier this week, even though the payment was due in US dollars.

S&P on Saturday (Apr 9) lowered the country's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" on increased risks that Moscow will not be able and willing to honour its commitments to foreign debtholders.

Russia has not defaulted on its external debt since the aftermath of its 1917 revolution, but its bonds have now emerged as a flashpoint in its economic tussle with Western countries. A default was unimaginable until recently, with Russia rated as investment grade in the run-up to its Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Here are answers to key questions:

CAN RUSSIA PAY?

Russia was due to make a payment of US$649 million to holders of two of its sovereign bonds on Monday. But the US Treasury blocked the transfer, preventing Russia from using any of its frozen foreign currency reserves for servicing its debt.

Coming up with an alternative, Russia placed the rouble equivalent of those payments for bondholders from so-called unfriendly nations in special accounts at its National Settlement Depository.

Moscow has a 30-day grace period from the payment date, which was Apr 4.

Analysts say Russia has the means and ability to pay. The country receives billions in US dollars in revenue from energy exports, and while around half of its foreign exchange reserves are frozen, it has hundreds of millions that are not.

Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, said this was likely a "willingness-to-pay situation".

The US Treasury did not ban correspondence banking with Russia, subject to checks, and has granted a licence to allow for payments relating to Moscow servicing sovereign debt until May 25.

All this means it looks like Russia could still make the payment, if it wanted to, according to analysts.