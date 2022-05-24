Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russian diplomat in Switzerland resigns over Ukraine invasion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russian diplomat in Switzerland resigns over Ukraine invasion

Russian diplomat in Switzerland resigns over Ukraine invasion

FILE PHOTO: A view of the destroyed village of Moshchun, amid Russia's invasion, Kyiv region, Ukraine May 19, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

24 May 2022 03:59PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 04:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: A Russian diplomat at the country's permanent mission at the United Nations in Geneva said on Monday (May 24) he was leaving his post because of his disagreement with Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a rare political resignation over the war.

Boris Bondarev, who identified himself on LinkedIn as a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to the UN who worked on arms control, told Reuters: "I went to the mission like any other Monday morning and I forwarded my resignation letter and I walked out."

"I started to imagine this a few years ago but the scale of this disaster drove me to do it," he said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb 24.

He said he had raised his concerns about the invasion with senior embassy staff several times. "I was told to keep my mouth shut in order to avoid ramifications," he said.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian permanent mission to the UN.

Earlier, he announced his departure on LinkedIn.

Related:

"I studied to be a diplomat and have been a diplomat for twenty years," Bondarev wrote. "The (Russian foreign) ministry has become my home and family. But I simply cannot any longer share in this bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy."

Ukraine had urged Russian diplomats to resign in a Human Rights Council debate in March. However, Bondarev said he did not expect others to follow. "I'm afraid I am the only one."

Kira Yarmysh, the spokesperson of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, welcomed the resignation.

"It seems that there is only one honest person at the foreign ministry," she wrote on Twitter.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia and provided Ukraine with military support in response.

 

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us