World

Russian diplomats and military to hold security talks with US next month
FILE PHOTO: A flag is seen on the U.S. delegation's car, which is parked in front of the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry after U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived for talks with Russian officials in Moscow, Russia October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian diplomats and military to hold security talks with US next month
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, Sweden, December 2, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
28 Dec 2021 01:51AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 01:51AM)
MOSCOW: Russian diplomats and military officials will take place in talks with the United States next month on a list of security guarantees that Moscow wants from Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov made the comments in an interview live streamed on his ministry's website.

He said the talks would take place immediately after Russia's New Year holidays. The first official working day of 2022 in Russia is Jan. 10.

Russia on Sunday said it had received and was considering a separate NATO proposal to commence talks on Moscow's security concerns on Jan 12.

Source: Reuters/ec

