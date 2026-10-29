Russian drone strike on Ukraine train station kills 13

KYIV: A Russian drone slammed into a busy platform at a railway station in Ukraine's Dnipro on Thursday (Oct 29) killing at least 13 people in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a "horrific" attack that demands a response from Kyiv's allies.

The strike came as Ukraine and Russia strive to uphold a fragile local ceasefire in the ravaged city of Oleshky - under Russian occupation since 2022 and where residents have faced months of food, water and medicine shortages.

The truce was holding into its third day, both countries said, with the Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announcing that he had "set out with the Ukrainian delegation towards Oleshky" through Belarus and Russia.

But elsewhere, Moscow continued to pummel Ukraine.

The strike at the Dnipro train station hit a platform "where a regular commuter train and a regular passenger train were standing", Zelenskyy said.

"Sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues," he added, slamming the attack as "horrific".

Images released by Ukrainian emergency services showed bodies on the platform, rescuers helping victims to safety and two burnt-out passenger trains with their windows shattered.