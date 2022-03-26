As Ukraine forces counter near Kyiv, Russia scales back goals

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for further talks with Russia as Moscow signalled it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east after attacks elsewhere stalled.

In an announcement on Friday (Mar 25) appearing to indicate more limited goals, the Russian Defence Ministry said a first phase of its operation was mostly complete and it would now focus on the Donbas region bordering Russia, which has pro-Moscow separatist enclaves.

"The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which ... makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbas," said Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

Breakaway Russian-backed forces have been fighting Ukrainian forces in Donbas and the adjoining Luhansk region since 2014. They declared independence with Moscow's blessing - but not recognised by the West - soon before the Feb 24 invasion.

Reframing Russia's goals may make it easier for President Vladimir Putin to claim a face-saving victory, military analysts said.

Moscow had said the goals for what it calls its "special operation" include demilitarising and "denazifying" its neighbour. Western officials say the invasion is unjustified and illegal, aimed at toppling Zelenskyy's pro-NATO government.

Weeks of on-and-off peace talks have failed to make significant progress. In a video address late on Friday, Zelenskyy said his troops' resistance had dealt Russia "powerful blows".

"Our defenders are leading the Russian leadership to a simple and logical idea: we must talk, talk meaningfully, urgently and fairly," Zelenskyy said.

In what officials billed as a major address in Poland US President Joe Biden on Saturday "will deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles", the White House said in a statement.

The United Nations has confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths and 1,707 injuries in Ukraine since the invasion but says the real toll is likely higher.

About 136 children have been killed so far been during the invasion, Ukraine's prosecutor general office said on Saturday.

Russia's defence ministry said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded, the Interfax news agency reported. Ukraine says 15,000 Russian soldiers have died. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.