Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion: US officials

WASHINGTON: Russia has in place about 70 per cent of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is sending more battalion tactical groups to the border with its neighbor, two US officials said on Saturday (Feb 5).

In the last two weeks, the number of battalion tactical groups (BTG) in the border region has risen to 83 from 60 as of Friday and 14 more are in transit, the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

As to the timing of an invasion, the ground is expected to reach peak freeze around Feb 15, the officials said, allowing for off-road mechanised transit by Russian military units. Such conditions would continue until the end of March.

That timeline and the growing number and capability of Russian forces close to Ukraine could suggest the window for diplomacy is shutting.

The US officials did not provide evidence to back up their estimates of Russia's forces.