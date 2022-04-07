Russian forces bombard Ukraine cities as US sanctions target Putin family

LVIV: Russian artillery bombarded Ukrainian cities on Wednesday (Apr 6), as Ukraine's president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new, tougher restrictions on trade with Russia in response to civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes.

The United States announced new sanctions, including on Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters, days after the grim discovery of civilians shot dead at close range in the Ukrainian town of Bucha north of Kyiv when it was retaken from Russian forces.

Pope Francis, without apportioning blame, described the killings as a "massacre" and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the West needed to do more to rein in Russia.

"I can't tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done," Zelenskyy told Irish lawmakers by videolink.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia's invasion and the Bucha atrocities represented "an unacceptable affront to the rules-based international order". US President Joe Biden wanted Russia expelled from the Group of 20 major economies, she said.

Western policymakers have denounced the killings in Bucha as war crimes, and Ukrainian officials say a mass grave by a church there contained between 150 and 300 bodies. Satellite images taken weeks ago in Bucha show bodies of civilians on a street, a private US company said.

Moscow denied targeting civilians there or elsewhere. Russia's foreign ministry said that images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify more sanctions against Moscow and derail peace talks with Kyiv.