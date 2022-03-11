Russian forces hit Ukrainian psychiatric hospital: Regional governor

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukraine accused Russian forces of hitting a psychiatric hospital near the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum on Friday in what the regional governor called "a brutal attack on civilians".

Oleh Synegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said 330 people had been at the hospital at the time, some of them confined to wheelchairs or unable to move, and that 73 had been evacuated.

The number of casualties was being established, he said.

"This is a war crime against civilians, genocide against the Ukrainian nation," Synegubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report in an area that has reported heavy fighting since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb 24. Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to disarm and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.