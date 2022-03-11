Russian forces shell another Ukraine city, Kyiv a 'fortress'

KYIV: Russian shelling hit civilian targets in central Ukraine's Dnipro city on Friday (Mar 11), as Moscow's troops edged closer to Kyiv, where officials said the capital was being transformed into a "fortress".

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remained trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities, including besieged Mariupol, after the first talks between Moscow and Kyiv's top diplomats ended Thursday without any progress.

In the early hours of Friday, Russian warplanes carried out what appeared to be the first direct attack on Dnipro, killing one person, emergency services said.

Three air strikes hit a kindergarten, apartment building and a shoe factory, the emergency services statement said.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian military warned "the enemy is trying to eliminate the defences of the Ukrainian forces around" regions to the west and northwest of the capital "to block Kyiv".

"We can't rule out a movement of the enemy to the east towards Brovary," they said in a statement.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said half the city's population had fled and the capital "has been transformed into a fortress".

"Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified."

Russian forces are currently encircling at least four major Ukrainian cities and armoured vehicles have rolled up to Kyiv's northeastern edge, where suburbs including Irpin and Bucha have endured days of heavy bombardment.

Ukrainian soldiers there described fierce fighting for control of the main highway leading into the capital, and AFP reporters saw missile strikes in Velyka Dymerka just outside Kyiv's city limits.

"It's frightening, but what can you do?" said Vasyl Popov, a 38-year-old advertising salesman. "There is nowhere to really run or hide. We live here."

Britain's defence ministry said in an intelligence update that "Russian forces are committing an increased number of their deployed forces to encircle key cities".

"This will reduce the number of forces available to continue their advance and will further slow Russian progress," a statement tweeted by the ministry said.