Russian forces strike Ukraine, air raid sirens wail across the country

KYIV: Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in several parts of Ukraine in overnight attacks and at least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour early on Friday (Feb 10).

Air sirens blared across the country during the morning rush hour and local officials urged civilians to take shelter, warning of potential new strikes.

"Enemy aviation is in the air and ships which can carry Kaliber missiles are in the sea. The enemy launched the missiles. The air alert will be long," said Maksym Marchenko, regional governor of the southern region of Odesa.

"Please do not ignore the air alert sirens, and go to the shelters."