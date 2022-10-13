Logo
World

Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson urges residents to evacuate
World

Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson urges residents to evacuate

Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson urges residents to evacuate

Local residents visit a street market during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine on Jul 26, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

13 Oct 2022 07:57PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 07:57PM)
LONDON: The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region appealed to residents on Thursday (Oct 13) to evacuate amid fighting between Russian and advancing Ukrainian forces.

In a video statement on the Telegram app, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the Kherson administration, also publicly asked for Moscow's help in transporting civilians into Russia.

Kherson is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia formally incorporated into its territory this month, a move denounced by Kyiv and the West as an illegal annexation.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ic

