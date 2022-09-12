Russian-installed official says Ukrainian soldiers outnumbered Russians

MOSCOW: A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kharkiv region said on Monday (Sep 12) that Ukrainian forces had outnumbered Russian and pro-Russian forces by eight times during a lightning counteroffensive over the weekend.

Ukrainian forces overran the Russian supply hubs of Izium and Kupiansk over the weekend, Russia's worst military defeat since its forces were forced back from Kyiv shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine.

Speaking to the state-owned Rossiya-24 television channel, Vitaly Ganchev said that Ukrainian forces had captured previously Russian-held settlements in the region's north, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia.

Ganchev said "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour", adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed.

Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.

Russia's Defence Ministry on Sunday published a map, showing that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the Kharkiv region.