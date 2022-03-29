Regime change, the controversial strategy the US no longer wants

WASHINGTON: The United States says it is not seeking a "regime change" in Russia, hasty clarification that shows the strategy once popular among neoconservatives has become a hot-button issue after negative experiences in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

President Joe Biden caused a stir last Saturday when, during an impassioned speech in Warsaw, he said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".

The White House rushed to downplay the phrase, which was not part of Biden's prewritten remarks, insisting that the US leader was not suggesting a regime change in Moscow.

But Biden refused to walk back the comment on Monday, although he said that he was only expressing his "moral outrage", not outlining a policy to overthrow Putin.

Even hinting at such a tactic appears taboo in Washington.

"Regime change might sound appealing because it removes the person associated with policies we don't like," Sarah Kreps, a government professor at Cornell University, told AFP. "But it almost always leads to instability."