Russian 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv, Putin has talks in ally Belarus

KYIV: Russian "kamikaze" drones hit key energy infrastructure in and around Kyiv on Monday (Dec 19) and President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus for the first time since 2019, fuelling Ukrainian fears he will pressure his ally to open a new invasion front.

But Ukraine was hardly mentioned by Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko after their talks, with remarks to reporters dwelling instead on bilateral and economic cooperation.

The Ukrainian military high command said their air defences had shot down 23 of 28 drones - most over the capital Kyiv - in what was Moscow's third air strike in six days and the latest in a series since October targeting the Ukrainian power grid, causing sweeping blackouts amid sub-zero temperatures.

No casualties were reported as a result of the drone strikes, it said in its evening update, though nine buildings were damaged in the Kyiv region.

The Ukrainian atomic energy agency accused Russia of sending one of the drones over part of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant in the Mykolaiv region.

"This is an absolutely unacceptable violation of nuclear and radiation safety," Energoatom wrote on Telegram.

Invading Russian forces now occupy the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, Europe's largest, in southeastern Ukraine near the front line.

The "kamikaze" drones used in the attacks are cheaply produced, disposable unmanned aircraft that fly towards their target before plummeting at speed and detonating on impact.

A Reuters witness said a fire raged overnight at an energy facility in the often-targeted Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kyiv, a city of 3.6 million people.

The Solomianskyi district in the western part of Kyiv, a busy transport hub and home to a train station and one of the city's two passenger airports, was also hit.

"As a result of the attack on the capital, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Engineers are working to quickly stabilise the situation with energy and heat supply."

Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the region surrounding Kyiv, said infrastructure and private homes were damaged and three areas had been left without power.

BELARUS ACTIVITY

To the northwest of Ukraine, there has been constant Russian and Belarusian military activity for months in Belarus, a close Kremlin ally that Moscow's troops used as a launch pad for their abortive attack on Kyiv in February.

Putin's trip was his first to Minsk since the pandemic and a wave of Belarusian street protests in 2020 that Lukashenko crushed with support from the Kremlin.

Ukrainian joint forces commander Serhiy Nayev said before Putin's arrival that Kyiv expected the Minsk talks would address "further aggression against Ukraine and the broader involvement of the Belarusian armed forces in the operation against Ukraine, in particular, in our opinion, also on the ground".

However, Putin and Lukashenko scarcely touched on Ukraine at a post-talks news conference, instead extolling the benefits of defence and economic alignment and Sunday's World Cup football final in response to journalists who were invited to speak.

Lukashenko has said repeatedly he has no intention of sending his country's troops into Ukraine, where Moscow's invasion has faltered badly of late with a string of battlefield retreats in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive.