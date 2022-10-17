Russian 'kamikaze drones' strike Kyiv: Ukraine

KYIV: Russian-launched "kamikaze drones" attacked Kyiv early on Monday (Oct 17), the Ukrainian presidency said, describing the strikes as an act of desperation nearly eight months into a war that has claimed thousands of lives.

Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv shortly before the first explosion at around 6.35am, followed by sirens across most of the country.

"The capital was attacked by kamikaze drones," the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media.

"The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," he added.

"We need more air defence systems and as soon as possible. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy."

The attacks come exactly a week after Russia unleashed a massive wave of missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital and cities across the country.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the drone attack had caused a fire and damaged several buildings in the central Shevchenkivsky district and warned residents to take shelter.

"Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are on the spot," he said on Telegram.

"We are clarifying the information about the casualties."

The mayor also posted a picture of what he said was the charred wreckage of one of the kamikaze drones, loitering munitions that can hover while waiting for a target to attack.