Senior Russian lawmaker calls for professional army of seven million

A senior Russian lawmaker who has been involved in a number of negotiations related to Moscow's campaign in Ukraine called late on Monday (Jun 26) for a professional army seven million strong to ensure that no mercenary groups are needed for the country's security.

Russia has been shaken by the weekend's failed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary troops who briefly took control of a military command steering Moscow's campaign in Ukraine, then started a march on Moscow before aborting it.

Lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, who early in the 16-month war took part in peace negotiations with Ukraine, said that Russia needs a contract army of at least seven million military and civilian personnel, on top of the current conscript army.

"The country does not need any PMCs (private military companies) and their likes," Slutsky, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, said on the Telegram messaging app. "There are problems in the regular army, but PMCs cannot solve them."