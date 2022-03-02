Russian military says it has control of Ukraine's southern Kherson city

MOSCOW: The Russian army claimed on Wednesday (Mar 2) it had taken control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson as Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country entered its seventh day.

"The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional centre of Kherson under full control," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

He claimed that public services and transport were operating as usual.

"The city is not experiencing shortages of food and essential goods," he added.

He said talks were under way between the Russian army and local authorities on maintaining order, protecting the population and keeping public services functioning.

Kherson's mayor Igor Nikolayev said in a post on Facebook: "We are still Ukraine. Still firm."