Russian military jet crashes in south west, at least four dead

MOSCOW: A Russian military plane crashed on Monday (Oct 17) into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry.

At least four people were killed in the incident and 25 have been taken to hospital, local authorities said on Telegram.

The resulting fire that engulfed a nine-storey residential building has been contained and is almost extinguished, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

Oksana, a local resident who declined to give her last name, said the area had been cordoned off.

"There could be an explosion. Everything is burning inside. There is smoke," she told AFP.

She said she was stuck in traffic when she heard the news.

"I'm in shock obviously. My child was alone at home. We already used to go to sleep with fear everyday - Mariupol is just across from us," she said, referring to the nearby Ukrainian port besieged earlier this year by Russian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the fire and ordered "all necessary assistance be given to casualties from the military plane incident," the Kremlin told the state-run news agency TASS.

RESIDENCE BLOCK ENGULFED BY FLAMES

"On Oct 17, 2022, while taking off to carry out a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District, an Su-34 aircraft crashed," the Russian defence ministry said.

Its statement said the military jet had malfunctioned after "one of its the engines caught fire during take-off".

"At the site of the Sukhoi Su-34 crash, in the courtyard of a residential area, the aircraft's fuel caught fire," the ministry said.