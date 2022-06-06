Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users' data protected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users' data protected

Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users' data protected

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes, and Russian and Ukrainian flags, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

06 Jun 2022 10:57AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 10:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The website of Russia's Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities appeared to have been hacked, with an Internet search for the site leading to a "Glory to Ukraine" sign in Ukrainian.

Russia's state news agency RIA late on Sunday (Jun 6) quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users' personal data were protected.

RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.

Many Russian state-owned companies and news organisations have suffered sporadic hacking attempts since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Hacking attacks in early May kept video-hosting site RuTube offline for three days and altered satellite television menus in Moscow on Victory Day, when Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

Separately, Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency reported on Sunday that the broadcast of the Ukraine-Wales soccer match by OLL.TV online was temporarily hacked. Reuters was not able to verify that report.

Moscow says it is carrying out a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and Western countries dismiss Russia's claims as a pretext to invade.

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us