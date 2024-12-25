Russian missile strike kills one, injures 15 in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih

One man whose body had been pulled from under the rubble could not be revived by medics, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.



Vilkul later said that a woman had been rescued and taken to a hospital after spending four hours covered in rubble.



"While other countries of the world are celebrating Christmas, Ukrainians are continuing to suffer from endless Russian attacks," Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.