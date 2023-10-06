Russian missile strike on Ukraine village kills 51 during memorial to fallen soldier

HROZA: A Russian missile slammed into a cafe and grocery store in a village in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday (Oct 5), killing 51 people during a gathering to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the incident was a deliberate attack on civilians and "no blind strike".

Large piles of bricks, shattered metal and building materials remained where the cafe and shop were hit early in the afternoon in Hroza village in Kharkiv region.

The attack was the deadliest in Kharkiv region since Russia's invasion more than 19 months ago, a regional official told public broadcaster Suspilne. It also appeared to be one of the biggest civilian death tolls in any single Russian strike.

Regional police told national television the death toll stood at 51, with six injured and three missing. Some of them were mourners gathering in the cafe after a service for a fallen soldier from the village.

"A deliberate missile strike on a village in Kharkiv region on an ordinary store and cafe," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, delivered while attending a summit of the European Political Community in Spain.

"Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were hitting. This was no blind strike."