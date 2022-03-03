Russian missiles tear civilian lives apart

ZHYTOMYR: Oleg Rubak wept for love of his wife Katia, crushed in the rubble of his family home, and for hatred of Vladimir Putin, whom he blames for the missile strike that killed her.

The 32-year-old engineer was playing with his baby daughter in the living room of the couple's brick-and-timber house in Zhytomyr, 150km west of Kyiv.

On Tuesday (Mar 1) night at around 10pm in the Ukrainian crossroads town, home to a military garrison, a first missile struck near the family home.

A second crashed down behind the building, tearing a five-metre-deep crater, now full of dirty water and the smashed remnants of Rubak's house.

"Her name was Katia. She was 29 years old. One minute I saw her going into the bedroom, a minute later there was nothing," Rubak told AFP, standing by the ruins in jogging bottoms and a fleece.

"I hope she's in heaven and all is perfect for her."

He sobbed, apologised, and continued: "I want the whole world to hear my story."

He points out a pile of rubble among the others.

"That's where I was with our one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. But you can see, it's no longer a house, it's not even a room, it's ... maybe it's hell," he said.

When the second blast struck, Rubak was thrown under debris as a terrifying sound followed by the icy winter night ripped into his home.

Reaching out with his fingertips he found his mobile phone, turned on the torch, and found his daughter.