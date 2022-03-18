Missiles strike Lviv as Biden looks to pressure Xi to abandon Moscow

KYIV: Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Friday (Mar 18), the mayor said, while Japan and Australia imposed new sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden was due to talk with Chinese president Xi Jinping later on Friday, in an attempt to starve Russia's war machine by isolating Moscow from the one big power that has yet to condemn its assault.
More than three weeks since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion to subdue what he calls an artificial state undeserving of nationhood, Ukraine's elected government is still standing and Russian forces have not captured a single big city.
Russian troops have taken heavy losses while blasting residential areas to rubble, sending more than three million refugees fleeing. Moscow denies it is targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour.
"Russian forces have made minimal progress this week," Britain's defence ministry said in a daily military intelligence update.
"Ukrainian forces around Kyiv and Mykolaiv continue to frustrate Russian attempts to encircle the cities. The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled and subject to heavy Russian shelling."
At least three blasts were heard near Lviv's airport on Friday morning, with videos on social media showing large explosions and mushroom-shaped plumes of smoke rising.
Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovy, said several missiles has struck an aircraft maintenance facility, destroying buildings but causing no casualties.
The city, in Western Ukraine near the Polish border, is hundreds of miles from Russia's advance and has been one of the main destinations for Ukrainians forced to flee battle zones.
Russia has stepped up missile attacks on scattered targets in western Ukraine in recent days in what Ukrainian officials see as a bid to widen the conflict beyond areas where their troops are now bogged down.
BIDEN PUTTING PRESSURE ON BEIJING
With financial sanctions and diplomatic ostracism cutting Russia off from advanced economies worldwide, China is Russia's last big economic lifeline.
Putin and Xi signed a "no limits" friendship pact three weeks before the invasion in an ostentatious event held on the morning of last month's Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing. The document repeated some of Russia's grievances over Ukraine.
China has so far been treading a careful line in public, abstaining in votes over UN resolutions condemning Russia, while declining to refer to the assault as an invasion and repeating criticism of the West.
But Washington, which this week announced US$800 million in new military aid to Kyiv, now says Moscow wants more from Beijing than just diplomatic cover, and has asked for money and weapons to keep the war going, which Moscow and Beijing deny.
The United States is concerned China is "considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Biden, who described Putin as a "murderous dictator", will make clear to Xi in his call that China "will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression", Blinken told reporters. The two leaders are due to speak at 1pm GMT (9pm, Singapore time).
"Beijing will do everything in its power to avoid having to openly take sides, but its formerly relatively cost-free relationship with Russia has become complicated and is now exposing China to growing geopolitical, economic and reputational risks," said Helena Legarda, lead analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies.
Hours before the phone call, China sailed an aircraft carrier through the sensitive Taiwan Strait - shadowed by a US destroyer.
SIDES FAR APART
Japan and Australia announced separate measures sanctioning Russian individuals and organisations, including two oligarchs with links to Australia's mining industry, as well as Russia's state-owned arms exporter, its finance ministry and central bank.
The UN human rights office in Geneva said it had recorded 2,032 civilian casualties in Ukraine - 780 killed and 1,252 injured.
Some 3.2 million civilians have fled to neighbouring countries, the United Nations said.
Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians on Friday through nine humanitarian corridors from cities and towns on the front line of the fighting, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
A fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place on Thursday by video link, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached.
Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia launched the war to subjugate a neighbour Putin calls an artificial state. Russia says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine.
DIGGING FOR SURVIVORS
Rescuers in Mariupol, a southern port city, dug survivors from the rubble of a theatre that officials said had been hit by an air strike on Wednesday as civilians took shelter there from bombardments. Russia denies striking the theatre.
Mariupol has suffered the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war, with hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in basements with no food, water or power.
City officials say they are not able to estimate the number of casualties from the theatre, which had the Russian word for "children" marked outside and visible on satellite images.
Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the assertion that Russia had bombed the theatre was a lie.
Russia's defence ministry said separatists in east Ukraine with help from Russia's armed forces were "tightening the noose" around Mariupol and there was fighting in the city centre, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Northeastern and northwestern suburbs of Kyiv have suffered heavy damage but the capital itself has held firm, under occasional curfews and subjected to deadly rocket attacks nightly.
A building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district was extensively damaged on Thursday. As residents cleared glass, a man knelt weeping by the body of a woman covered in a bloody sheet.
Viacheslav Chaus, governor of the region centred on the frontline northern city of Chernihiv, on Thursday said 53 civilians had been killed in 24 hours. The toll could not be independently verified.
One of those killed was a US citizen, Jimmy Hill, who was gunned down while waiting in a bread line, his family said.
"His body was found in the street," his sister wrote on Facebook.