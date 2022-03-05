Cultural iron curtain falls for Russian musicians

PARIS: Even during the darkest days of the Cold War in the 20th century, Russian opera and ballet stars still came regularly to the West for performances.

But this time, things are different: A cultural boycott far more stringent is falling into place.

In barely a week, some of the world's leading dancers, opera singers and conductors have been stripped of their jobs in the West, their shows cancelled and careers curtailed, in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Even at the height of the Cold War, cultural exchanges between Russian, American and European artists continued. There were of course always tensions, but it was possible," said Peter Gelb, director of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

"What's happening today is different, it goes beyond the Cold War, it's a real war," he told AFP.

Gelb, who had been in Moscow to discuss a joint production with the Bolshoi just days before the invasion, knows what he is talking about.

As a young talent agent representing the legendary Russian-American pianist Vladimir Horowitz, Gelb organised his client's return to Soviet Russia as the country opened up in the 1980s.

Gelb also filmed the concert of Russian cellist Mstislav Rostropovich during his return in the same period.