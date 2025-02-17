Logo
World

World

Russian Navy warship holds artillery firing drills in Sea of ​​Japan, Interfax reports

Russian warships, including Admiral Nevelskoy landing ship, are seen during the annual Navy Day parade in the far eastern port city of Vladivostok, Russia, on Jul 28, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Tatiana Meel)

17 Feb 2025 10:59AM
The Russian Navy's large landing ship, Admiral Nevelskoy, conducted artillery firing drills in the Sea of ​​Japan, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday (Feb 17), citing the press service of the Pacific Fleet.

"During the exercise to test air defence for a single ship, the crew of the large landing ship conducted artillery firing at a simulated air target," Interfax quoted the press service as saying.

The crew also fired large-caliber machine guns at small maneuverable targets simulating unmanned boats of a mock enemy.

The exercises were carried out as part of the planned combat training activities of the Russian Pacific Fleet, the press service added, according to Interfax.

Source: Reuters/ec

