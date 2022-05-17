Russian radio voices sow fear in Ukraine war zone

Their feverish fears vacillated between the idea that their shelter's lone entrance might get blocked by falling debris and that the Kremlin's forces might come knocking unannounced.

"The Russians on the radio just said that they have captured Bakhmut. Is that true?" Natalia Georgiyevna anxiously asked about a city 50km to the southwest that remains under full Ukrainian control.

"We do not really know anything," her neighbour Viktoria Viktorovna added from a corner cot positioned just outside the beam of light illuminating a lone patch of the dank cellar.

"I guess we still have the Ukrainians here, no?"

MYSTERIOUS VOICES

Nearly three months of war have transformed this coal mining city of 100,000 mostly Russian speakers into a wasteland that lacks everything from water and power to cell phone service.

Most people who crawl out of their shelters during afternoon lulls in fighting make a beeline for the city's lone natural spring to stock up on water that they must boil to make safe to drink.

Some of the women in the kindergarten basement - so frightened they only divulge their patronymics instead of their last names for fear of being discovered and punished - said they had not ventured outside for two months.