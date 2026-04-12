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Russian regional officials say Ukraine attacked Kursk, Belgorod regions
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World

Russian regional officials say Ukraine attacked Kursk, Belgorod regions

Russian regional officials say Ukraine attacked Kursk, Belgorod regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Head of the Roscosmos space corporation Dmitry Bakanov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on Apr 11, 2026. (Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS)

12 Apr 2026 02:38AM
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MOSCOW: Governors of two Russian border regions said Ukrainian drones attacked targets in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, injuring five people. 

The attacks were reported after a 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire went into effect at 4.00pm Moscow time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the ceasefire on Thursday and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he would abide by it.

Reuters could not independently verify reports of military activity.

Alexander Khinshtein, governor of the Kursk region, wrote on the state-backed messenger service MAX that a Ukrainian drone had struck a petrol station in the town of Lgov, injuring three people, including a child.

Khinshtein said the attack took place after the start of the truce.

In the adjacent Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two people were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks.

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Gladkov, writing on Telegram, said a man and woman were injured in attacks in Shebekino and Grayvoron, two small towns just inside the border. He also said Ukrainian forces had shelled Shebekino, damaging homes and other buildings.

Gladkov gave no specific time for when the incidents occurred, but his post appeared after the ceasefire went into effect.

According to the Orthodox calendar, the dominant faith in both Russia and Ukraine, Easter is celebrated this year on Sunday, Apr 12.

During a similar Easter ceasefire agreed last year, each side accused the other of infringements.

The current ceasefire was put in place as US-led negotiations to reach a settlement in the more than four-year war have been halted amid the war in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy has proposed a halt to fighting on a number of occasions, but has been turned down by Moscow, which says it is seeking an overall settlement.

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Source: Reuters/fs

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Russia-Ukraine war
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