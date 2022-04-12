Russian regions bordering Ukraine step up security

Authorities in four Russian regions bordering Ukraine and in Russian-controlled Crimea announced they were stepping up security measures on Monday (Apr 11) over what they said were "possible provocations" from the Ukrainian side.

Moscow, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation", has accused Ukraine of targeting its border regions, including by striking a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month.

The authorities in the Belgorod, Voronezh, Bryansk and Krasnodar regions and in Crimea said they were boosting security and urged citizens to be more vigilant. Another region bordering Ukraine, Kursk, was the first to announce similar measures on Sunday.

"During the special operation by Russian forces on the territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, issues pertaining to anti-terrorist security have become more pressing due to possible provocations from Ukrainian nationalists," said Alexander Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region, which shares a border with Ukraine's Luhansk region.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said it would implement additional security measures until Apr 25 to counter what he called terrorist threats. The region borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.