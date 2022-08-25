Russian rockets kill 22 at train station on Ukraine's independence day: Zelenskyy

KYIV: At least 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a Ukrainian train station on Wednesday (Aug 24), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as his nation marked the anniversary of its independence from Moscow-dominated Soviet rule.

Zelenskyy had warned on Tuesday of the risk of "repugnant Russian provocations" on Independence Day, which by chance was also six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, touching off Europe's most devastating conflict since World War II.

In a video address to the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskyy said the rockets hit a train in the small town of Chaplyne, about 145km west of Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Four carriages were on fire, he said.

"Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment there are 22 dead," Zelenskyy said in a later evening video address, adding Ukraine would make Russia take responsibility for everything it had done.

"We will without any doubt evict the invaders from our land. No trace of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine," he said.

The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NO PUBLIC CELEBRATIONS

Celebrations of the Aug 24 public holiday were cancelled, but many Ukrainians marked the occasion by wearing embroidered shirts typical of the national dress.

After days of warnings that Moscow could use Independence Day to fire more missiles into major urban centres, the second-biggest city Kharkiv was under curfew, following months of frequent bombardment.

Air raid sirens blared at least seven times in the capital Kyiv during the day though no attacks transpired.

In an emotional speech to compatriots earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was "reborn" when Russia invaded and that it would eventually drive out Russian forces completely.

"A new nation appeared in the world on Feb 24 at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," he said, speaking in front of Kyiv's main monument to independence in his trademark combat fatigues.

Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, joined religious leaders for a service in Kyiv's 11th-century St Sophia cathedral and laid flowers at a memorial to fallen soldiers.