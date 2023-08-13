Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russian scientists started processing data received on Luna-25 craft: Space agency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russian scientists started processing data received on Luna-25 craft: Space agency

Russian scientists started processing data received on Luna-25 craft: Space agency

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Aug 11, 2023. (File Photo: Handout via Reuters/Roscosmos/Vostochny Space Centre)

13 Aug 2023 08:31PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2023 08:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russian scientists have started processing the first data received on the Luna-25 spacecraft after switching on the scientific equipment on board for the first time, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday (Aug 13).

"Luna-25 continues its flight to the Earth's natural satellite - all systems of the automatic station are working properly, communication with it is stable, the energy balance is positive," Roscosmos said in a statement published on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday in a bid to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice.

"The first measurement data on the flight to the moon has been obtained, and the project's scientific team has begun processing it," Roscosmos said. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Russia space

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.