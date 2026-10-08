Russian strike on buses kills 30 in frontline Ukrainian city

KYIV: Ukraine on Thursday (Oct 8) accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians after 30 people were killed when two buses were blown up in the frontline city of Kramatorsk, in one of the deadliest attacks in weeks.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that it "will not go unanswered" after photos posted by local authorities showed the burnt-out metal shell of the vehicles, with bodies and debris strewn across the road.



"Russia is trying to destroy all life in (the) Donbas (region) and the world must respond to this," he wrote on Telegram, warning the death toll could rise.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the current stalemate after nearly five years of fighting was "very dangerous" and could lead to escalation.



Later Thursday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian negotiators were headed to the United States for talks Friday and Saturday with a US team.



"We are also counting on a European team to join our negotiating group," he added.



The Kramatorsk strikes came just a day after five young children were among 22 killed when a Russian missile struck a five-storey apartment block in Pryluky, in the northern Chernigiv region.

"APPALLED": UN

UN rights chief Volker Turk condemned the wave of Russian attacks on civilians.



"I am appalled by the wave of attacks killing civilians across Ukraine over the past four days, including today's horrifying strike hitting two public buses.



"The scale and manner of these attacks - killing and injuring people on buses, at their homes and work in different areas of the country - is reprehensible."



"The Russians are deliberately targeting civilians," Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin said, accusing Moscow of flouting "every conceivable rule of warfare and norm of international humanitarian law".



Kramatorsk City Council insisted there were "absolutely no military targets" in the area.



Three more people were killed in shelling at a nearby village, the emergency services said.