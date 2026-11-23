DYMER: Rescuers in Ukraine raced on Monday (Nov 23) to find residents trapped under the rubble of a block of flats that partially collapsed in a Russian strike, after attacks on the Kyiv region killed at least 14 people.

Moscow has been pummelling Ukraine with nightly aerial barrages as the war-torn country braces for another winter, as the full-scale invasion grinds through its fifth year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed last week a "painful" response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Crimea bridge after holding a summit with US counterpart Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

An overnight strike on Dymer, around 45km north of the capital, hit a five-storey building, killing at least nine people, according to Kyiv regional official Tymur Tkachenko.

AFP images showed rescuers combing through the mound of smouldering rubble.

"Rescuers extricated the body of another woman," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram on Monday, confirming the death toll had risen to 10.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said earlier on Telegram that the dead included a teenager and a woman in her forties.

Rescuers managed to pull out people from the rubble including a 79-year-old woman and a child, Tkachenko said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said earlier they were searching for 11 people, including two children, who were "not responding or cannot be reached".

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the attack part of "Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine".

"The world must stop looking away. Condemn this terror, hold Russia accountable, and act now to stop the killing of innocent Ukrainians," he said on X.