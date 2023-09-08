Russian strikes kill 4, injure dozens in Ukraine

KYIV: Ukraine on Friday (Sep 8) said four people were killed and dozens injured as Russia launched a new wave of air strikes in the centre and east of the country.

"A Russian aerial bomb killed three civilians in Odradokamyanka - two women and a man. Four local residents were injured," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said, calling the strike in the southern region of Kherson a "war crime".

Odradokamyanka is about 60km upstream of Kherson city and lies on the west bank of the Dnipro river.

In the central city of Kryvyi Rig, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, a missile attack on a police building killed a policeman, Klymenko had said earlier.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service pulled out three more from under the rubble. They are in serious condition," he said.

Photos he shared from the scene showed smoke spewing from the ruins of the building as rescue workers carried an injured person to an ambulance.

Over 40 people were injured in the city, local officials said.

At least three people were injured after Russia also struck the city of Sumy in northeast Ukraine, officials said, while one man was injured by a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.

"Over the past 24 hours, 93 enemy attacks on 29 towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region have been recorded," said Yuriy Malashko, head of the local administration.