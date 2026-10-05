Russian strikes hit Kyiv while Germany's Merz visits

KYIV: Ukraine and Germany have signed a US$1.5-billion deal to help fight the surge in Russian drone attacks, while fresh strikes and air raid sirens greeted Chancellor Friedrich Merz on a solidarity visit Sunday (Oct 4).

The agreement - worth more than 1.3 billion euros - includes some 1 billion euros for weapons, including combat drones, while 350 million euros goes towards supporting Ukraine's battered energy sector, which Russia is targeting to cut off heating and power during the freezing winter months.

As the two met, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Washington had proposed fresh talks with both Ukraine and Russia by the end of the month.

Merz, on a surprise visit to show European support as attacks increase, discovered the new reality of daily life in the Ukrainian capital.

Air raid sirens wailed repeatedly, including as Zelenskyy showed him the damage to the National Academy of Sciences, which was hit by a Russian attack drone on Monday, killing two.

"We can see the entire pointlessness of this war at this place," noted Merz.

"These barbarous attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop. These are war crimes that are being committed daily here."

One blast that was heard across the city damaged the road surface of the Northern Bridge - one of several connecting the eastern and western parts of Kyiv over the Dnipro River, which have been struck repeatedly in the last four days.