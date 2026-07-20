Logo
Logo

World

Russian strikes on Turkish cargo ship kill five: Kyiv
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Russian strikes on Turkish cargo ship kill five: Kyiv

Russian strikes on Turkish cargo ship kill five: Kyiv
People walk near an impact site after a night of Russian missile strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 19, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)
20 Jul 2026 04:10AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 04:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Ukraine's navy said on Sunday (Jul 19) that Russian missile strikes on a Turkish-owned cargo ship carrying grain had killed five people on board, while another five crew members were missing.

Russia launched three cruise missiles at the Golden Leo, which flies the flag of Guinea-Bissau, as it was "leaving the combat zone with a cargo of grain", the navy said in a statement.

"This is yet another deliberate strike by Russia against an unarmed civilian vessel flying a foreign flag that posed no military threat whatsoever," the statement said.

"The attack constitutes an act of terrorism against peaceful navigation and a gross violation of international humanitarian law," it added.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

A statement from Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said the crew had included citizens of Syria and India.

"A Ukrainian maritime pilot was killed, as well as four crew members, eight crew members were evacuated and five still remain missing," he added.

"While the world is still responding to Russia's brutal overnight attack on Kyiv, Moscow continues its campaign of terror throughout the day," he said in the statement, posted on X.

Russia fired two dozen ballistic missiles at Kyiv overnight on Sunday, killing one person and wounding 16.

Related:

SHIPPING ROUTES UNDER FIRE

Russia's armed forces regularly bombard Ukraine's port infrastructure, particularly the Odesa region on the Black Sea.

Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on shipping in the Sea of Azov, further east, an important maritime route for Russian farming products sold abroad and a supply route for Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

On Thursday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during a visit to Kyiv to promote mediation efforts, said Ankara did not want to see the Ukraine war spread further into the Black Sea.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Ukraine kyiv Russia Turkey
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement