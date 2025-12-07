Russian strikes on Ukraine trigger heating, water cuts

KYIV: Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine have targeted critical infrastructure, including energy sites and railways, triggering heating and water outages for thousands of households, Kyiv said on Saturday (Dec 6).

The latest wave of aerial strikes, through Friday night into Saturday, came as Ukrainian negotiators were to meet in Florida with American envoys for a third straight day of talks on the US-drafted plan on how to end the almost four-year war.

Russia launched 653 drones and 51 missiles at Ukraine, Kyiv's air force said on Saturday.

"The main targets of these strikes, once again, were energy facilities", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.

"Russia's aim is to inflict suffering on millions of Ukrainians", he said.

The drones and missiles had also targeted energy facilities in the Chernigiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Kyiv officials said.

In the Odesa region, "9,500 subscribers remain without heat supply and 34,000 subscribers remain without water supply due to damage," Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.