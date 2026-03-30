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Russian tanker nears Cuba, defying US oil blockade
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World

Russian tanker nears Cuba, defying US oil blockade

Cuba lost its main oil supplier in January when US forces captured Venezuela's socialist leader, Nicolas Maduro.

Russian tanker nears Cuba, defying US oil blockade

A view of sunrise as Cuba begins efforts to restore power after its grid collapsed for the second time in a week amid a US oil blockade that has dealt a major blow to the island's already ailing energy infrastructure, in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Norlys Perez)

30 Mar 2026 03:03AM
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HAVANA: A Russian oil tanker subject to US sanctions is scheduled to arrive in Cuba on Monday, challenging a de facto American fuel blockade of the energy-starved island, shipping data shows.

The Anatoly Kolodkin, which is carrying 730,000 barrels of crude, was north of Haiti on Sunday (Mar 29) as it headed towards the port of Matanzas in western Cuba, according to maritime analytics firm Kpler.

Cuba lost its main regional ally and oil supplier in January when US forces captured Venezuela's socialist leader, Nicolas Maduro.

US President Donald Trump subsequently threatened to impose tariffs on any country sending oil to Cuba and has mused about "taking" the communist-ruled island.

ENERGY CRISIS FOR CUBA'S 9.6M PEOPLE

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The Cuban government says it has not received any oil since January, deepening an energy crisis in the country of 9.6 million people.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel imposed emergency measures to conserve fuel, including strict rationing of gasoline.

Fuel prices have soared, public transport has dwindled, and some airlines have suspended flights to Cuba.

The country has suffered seven nationwide blackouts since 2024, including two this month.

The Anatoly Kolodkin, which is under US sanctions, was loaded with oil in the Russian port of Primorsk on March 8.

It was escorted by a Russian navy ship across the English Channel, but the two vessels split when the tanker entered the Atlantic, according to the British Royal Navy.

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Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Cuba energy crisis oil tanker Russian oil United States sanctions
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