Russian, Turkish ministers talk after Türkye sends Ukrainian commanders home

The foreign ministers of Russia and Türkye spoke by telephone on Sunday (Jul 9), a day after Ankara angered Moscow by sending five Ukrainian commanders home with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in what Russia called a violation of a prisoner exchange agreement.

The Russian and Turkish foreign ministries said Sergei Lavrov and Hakan Fidan discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as a Black Sea grain export agreement that lifted a Russian de facto blockade of Ukrainian ports last year.

Moscow has threatened to quit the grain export deal when it comes up for renewal on Jul 17, saying demands to facilitate sales of its own grain and fertiliser have not been met.

Türkye's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he was pressing Russia to extend the deal, brokered last year by Ankara and the United Nations, by at least three months.

The Russian ministry said the two sides had focused on recent developments around Ukraine, including Ankara's returning detained commanders of Ukraine's Azov unit, which defended a steelworks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol last year.