Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russian warship hit by two Ukrainian missiles before sinking: Pentagon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russian warship hit by two Ukrainian missiles before sinking: Pentagon

Russian warship hit by two Ukrainian missiles before sinking: Pentagon

This handout screengrab released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Feb 12, 2022, shows the Russian cruiser Moskva during Black Sea naval exercises outside the Crimean port of Sevastopol. (Screengrab: AFP/Russian Defence Ministry handout)

16 Apr 2022 03:08AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2022 03:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Russia's Moskva warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea, a senior Pentagon official said on Friday (Apr 15), calling it a "big blow" for Moscow.

Briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, the official confirmed Kyiv's account of the incident - which Russia said was caused by exploding ammunition on board.

"We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes," the official said, referring to Ukrainian anti-ship cruise missiles.

He said that the strikes were believed to have caused casualties, but that it was "difficult to assess how many", adding that the United States had observed survivors being recovered by other Russian vessels in the area.

Russia has said that the Moskva's crew was evacuated to nearby ships.

The missile cruiser had been leading Russia's naval effort in the seven-week conflict in Ukraine, playing a central role in the siege of the port city of Mariupol.

It sank on Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike - while Russia said that damage caused by exploding ammunition had caused the ship to "lose its balance" as it was being towed to port.

"It's a big blow symbolically," the Pentagon official said. "There is a pride aspect."

A knock-on effect of the sinking, he predicted, could be a form of "risk aversion" in the Russian navy.

But even more, he said, losing the Moskva - one of just three Slava-class cruisers in Moscow's fleet - creates a "capability gap" for the Russian navy in southern Ukraine.

Under the Montreux Convention, he explained, Turkey keeps the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits closed to warships in times of conflict, meaning that Moscow cannot dispatch a replacement for the Moskva to the Black Sea.

Related:

Source: AFP/kg

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine Russia Moskva

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us