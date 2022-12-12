The Russians helping Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria

VARNA, Bulgaria: When Ukrainian Elena Bondarenko fled to Bulgaria after Russia invaded, she never imagined she would be taken in by a Russian there.

But that is exactly what happened to the bank clerk from Zaporizhzhia, one of many refugees fleeing the war who have been quietly sheltered by members of the country's 17,500-strong Russian community.

Bondarenko and her mother and two small children were welcomed by a Russian who runs a children's holiday camp near the Black Sea city of Burgas.

At first "it was a shock", Bondarenko, 36, admitted. But "I am happy that not all Russians are aggressors."

"When you are without a roof, and you need to save your children, it does not matter who helps you," said another refugee, 34-year-old Anaida Petrushenko, who fled from Pavlohrad in eastern Ukraine with her three children.

"I never hid the fact that I am Russian because people saw that I wanted to help," said the camp's co-owner, who did not want to be named.

He has taken in about 160 Ukrainian refugees, some of whom were shown the door at nearby hotels when the tourist season started.

While a number of Russians in Bulgaria are helping refugees, a large swathe of the Balkan nation remains resolutely pro-Russian. And the Bulgarian government has often been less than welcoming when it comes to providing accommodation and support, forcing many Ukrainians to leave.

Of the some 932,000, who fled to Bulgaria since the invasion, only some 51,000 remain with less than 10,000 put up by the state, according to official data.

Indeed, the Russian who runs the holiday camp only gets a daily allowance of 7.50 euros (US$7.90) per refugee from the Bulgarian government, and even these meagre payments are often delayed.

With some 60 children and 50 elderly people to look after, the Russian and his Bulgarian partner are having to cover the extra costs themselves.

While they lambast the Bulgarian government for failing to provide language courses or help the refugees find work, with winter closing in they say they cannot close the camp.