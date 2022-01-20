Russians pose threat to US training mission in Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The US military could be forced to withdraw American soldiers currently based in Ukraine if Russia invades the country.

Close to 200 National Guard troops are in Ukraine, part of a regular rotation dating back to 2015, training with the Ukrainian army alongside troops from NATO countries like Canada and Germany.

In addition there is an unknown number of US special operations forces in the country, working with their Ukrainian counterparts.

US President Joe Biden has ruled out the possibility of US soldiers fighting against the Russians if they do attack Ukraine. This is seen as a distinct possibility as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 of its troops and heavy fighting equipment along the country's borders, according to Western estimates.

That could mean those Americans now inside the country being forced to beat a hasty retreat if fighting erupts.

"The Florida National Guard has members currently deployed to Ukraine in this rotating advise-and-assist capacity," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

"Obviously ... we are going to continue to watch the situation on the ground, and if we need to make decisions for force protection purposes, we'll do that," Kirby said.

There are no changes planned to their operations in Ukraine "at this time", he said.