Russia's air attacks kill four in Kharkiv, injure four in Kyiv, Ukraine says

KYIV: At least four people were killed and another four injured in Russia's multi-wave overnight attacks on Ukraine's two largest cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday (Oct 29).

Four people were killed in Kharkiv after midnight on Tuesday in Russia's bombardment of the city's Osnovianskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on his Telegram messaging channel.

That attack followed a Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv late on Monday that shattered much of the Derzhprom building, one of the most celebrated landmarks in the city, dating from the 1920s.

In Kyiv, falling debris from a destroyed Russian drone injured four people and set a residential building on fire, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

One of the people injured by debris in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district was taken to hospital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel. He said several cars were also on fire.

A Reuters' witness saw smoke rising over the district's residential area, which is located in Kyiv's west. Photos posted by Kyiv's military administration on its Telegram channel showed a residential building and nearby cars burning in the dark.

The administration said Ukraine's air defence units were trying to repel a Russian drone attack on the city and that drone debris fell also onto the Sviatoshynskyi district in Kyiv's west, but there was no immediate reports of damage.

The size of the Russian overnight attack was not immediately clear. There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attacks.

Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war sparked by its invasion of its neighbour Ukraine in February 2022.

The 2-1/2-year war has killed thousands of people, the vast majority of them Ukrainians and has turned cities and villages into piles of rubble.