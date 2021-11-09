Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record high

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday (Nov 9) reported a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,211, just one day after a nationwide workplace shutdown aimed at curbing a surge in cases was lifted across most regions.
Officials also reported 39,160 new coronavirus cases nationwide in the last 24 hours, down from a peak of 41,335 on Saturday.
