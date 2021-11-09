Logo
Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record high
File photo. A medical specialist wearing protective gear helps a patient to drink at the City Clinical Hospital Number 1, where people suffering from COVID-19 are treated, in Volzhsky, Russia on Oct 25, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kirill Braga)

09 Nov 2021 06:27PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 06:27PM)
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday (Nov 9) reported a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,211, just one day after a nationwide workplace shutdown aimed at curbing a surge in cases was lifted across most regions.

Officials also reported 39,160 new coronavirus cases nationwide in the last 24 hours, down from a peak of 41,335 on Saturday.

Source: Reuters/aj

