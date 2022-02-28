Russia's faithful conflicted over Ukraine war

ISTRA: They all came to light candles for peace but the faithful at a monastery near Moscow were divided on Sunday (Feb 27) over whether President Vladimir Putin was right to wage war against Ukraine.

The golden domes and turquoise roofs of the New Jerusalem complex shone brightly under a cold February sun but people's faces were drawn.

The conflict of the last four days in a neighbouring and, like Russia, predominantly Orthodox country was on everyone's minds.

"It's all we think about! We pray there are no victims," said Alexander Pivovarov, a 51-year-old office worker from Moscow.

Andrei Zaitsev, a 38-year-old cleric with a blond beard, said he was "disappointed" in Putin.

He said he could not understand how someone "I usually trust could have started this war".

Zaitsev's words contradicted the official line from Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has called Moscow's opponents in Ukraine "evil forces".

'WHY SEND IN TANKS?'

Inna Filippova, a 49-year-old English teacher, said she was distraught and had not expected a war.

She believed the Russian army would only support the separatist areas in eastern Ukraine that have been in conflict with Kyiv for eight years.

Filippova also said she was worried about the impact of Western sanctions, saying they could hamper travel, medical imports and lead to a "collapse in our quality of life".