Russia's Lavrov says there is a danger of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons

GENEVA : Russia's foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Kyiv has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, calling this a real danger that it needed to prevent.
In his speech, Sergei Lavrov blamed Kyiv for the crisis, warning it was trying to assemble nuclear weapons.
"I can assure you, Russia as a responsible member of the international community... is taking all necessary measures to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons and related technologies in Ukraine," he said.
"Ukraine still has Soviet technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons," Lavrov told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament in a pre-recorded address. "We cannot fail to respond to this real danger."
He delivered the speech to a thin crowd since many diplomats including France and Britain staged a walk-out to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
They stood in a circle outside the meeting for the duration of Lavrov's speech, holding a Ukrainian flag.
Lavrov, Russia's top diplomat, had been scheduled to go to Geneva to address both the UN-linked disarmament body and the UN Human Rights Council in person Tuesday, but cancelled at the last minute, with Moscow blaming "anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by EU countries.
Ukrainian Ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko was among the numerous diplomats who filed out as the video began playing, leaving the room almost empty.
Outside they gathered in front of a Ukrainian flag and broke into strong applause that could be heard in the chamber where Lavrov's speech continued, with only a handful of ambassadors from countries including Yemen, Syria, Venezuela and Tunisia remaining to hear him.
"It is important to show a gesture of solidarity with our Ukrainian friends," said French ambassador Yann Hwang.
Russia has become an international pariah since launching a full-scale invasion six days ago.
At the same meeting, Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of war crimes through its shelling of his country and called for a special meeting to address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction.
"Russian indiscriminate attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute," Ukraine's foreign minister told the disarmament meeting before Lavrov spoke.
"Russian aggression is a global threat," he warned, insisting that "the response too must be global."
Earlier in the session, the president organised a minute of silence for the victims of fighting in Ukraine.