Russia's Lavrov says there is a danger of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons

GENEVA : Russia's foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Kyiv has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, calling this a real danger that it needed to prevent.

In his speech, Sergei Lavrov blamed Kyiv for the crisis, warning it was trying to assemble nuclear weapons.

"I can assure you, Russia as a responsible member of the international community... is taking all necessary measures to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons and related technologies in Ukraine," he said.

"Ukraine still has Soviet technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons," Lavrov told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament in a pre-recorded address. "We cannot fail to respond to this real danger."

He delivered the speech to a thin crowd since many diplomats including France and Britain staged a walk-out to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They stood in a circle outside the meeting for the duration of Lavrov's speech, holding a Ukrainian flag.

Lavrov, Russia's top diplomat, had been scheduled to go to Geneva to address both the UN-linked disarmament body and the UN Human Rights Council in person Tuesday, but cancelled at the last minute, with Moscow blaming "anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by EU countries.