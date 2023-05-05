Russia's Prigozhin says Wagner fighters will quit Bakhmut to 'lick our wounds'

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, said in a sudden and dramatic announcement on Friday (May 5) that his forces would pull out of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut that they have been trying in vain to capture since last summer.

Prigozhin said they would withdraw on May 10 - ending their involvement in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war - because of heavy losses and inadequate ammunition supplies. He asked defence chiefs to insert regular army troops in their place.

"I declare on behalf of the Wagner fighters, on behalf of the Wagner command, that on May 10, 2023, we are obliged to transfer positions in the settlement of Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw the remains of Wagner to logistics camps to lick our wounds," Prigozhin said in a statement.

"I'm pulling Wagner units out of Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition, they're doomed to perish senselessly."

Bakhmut, a city of 70,000 people before the start of the war, has taken on huge symbolic importance for both sides because of the sheer intensity and duration of the fighting there.

Wagner has been spearheading Russia's attempt to capture it and Prigozhin said three weeks ago that his men controlled more than 80 per cent of the city.

But Ukrainian defenders have held out, and Prigozhin has vented increasing anger at what he describes as a lack of support from the Russian defence establishment.

It was not clear if his latest statement could be taken at face value, as he has frequently posted impulsive comments in the past. Only last week he withdrew one statement he said he had made as a "joke".

Earlier on Friday, he appeared in a video surrounded by dozens of corpses which he claimed were Wagner fighters, and was shown yelling and swearing at Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

"We have a 70 per cent shortage of ammunition. Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where is the ******* ammunition?" he shouted into the camera. His tirade contained a torrent of expletives that were bleeped out by his press service.